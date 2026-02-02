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Minus 63 ruscists and 390 UAVs in town of Chasiv Yar: combat operations of 24th Brigade
Over the past week, weather conditions have deteriorated in the city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, and the enemy, taking advantage of fog and snowfall, is sending assault groups into battle, striking with rocket artillery, and using quad bikes and ground drones.
As reported by Censor.NET, despite reduced visibility, soldiers of the 24th Brigade, together with allied units, continue to detect and destroy the occupiers.
Enemy losses for the week:
- 63 people killed and 55 wounded;
- 390 UAVs of various types;
- 1 gun;
- 6 antennas;
- 2 buggies;
- 6 quad bikes and a car;
- 2 field warehouses.
The soldiers shared the footage on their Telegram channel.
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