Russian forces step up drone and artillery strikes in Huliaipole direction, Voloshyn says

Russian forces are stepping up drone and artillery strikes in the Huliaipole direction.

Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn said this in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

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According to him, the enemy is increasing combat activity, conducting about 15 combat engagements, mostly in the Huliaipole direction, near Huliaipole, Dobropillia, Luhivske, Rybne, and Zaliznychne.

"Over the past day, 1,600 drone strikes and more than 500 enemy reconnaissance UAVs were recorded," Voloshyn said.

Read more: AFU confirms "certain successes" in Huliaipole direction: enemy’s information is true

He also stressed that Ukrainian troops are inflicting significant losses on the enemy in armored vehicles and multiple launch rocket systems. Among the latest were enemy tanks in Solodke and Type-75 rocket systems in Nesteryanka, as well as a BM-21 Grad in Malynivka.

"We are striking the enemy throughout the depth of its battle formations to reduce its capabilities for assault operations," the spokesperson added.

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Zakytne and near Huliaipole, - DeepState

Voloshyn noted that due to constant strikes on enemy equipment, the enemy cannot form mechanized columns for offensive operations against the positions of Ukrainian troops.