AFU confirms "certain successes" in Huliaipole direction: enemy’s information is true

The commander of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment named after Dmytro Kotsiubailo, Dmytro Filatov, confirmed "certain successes" by Ukrainian troops in the Huliaipole direction.

He said this on Army TV, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

AFU successes

According to the serviceman, recently in the Huliaipole direction, the Russians have not advanced and have focused on holding their positions.

"The Armed Forces have certain successes in the Huliaipole direction that cannot be disclosed yet, as the operation is ongoing. The information the enemy is now spreading on Telegram corresponds to reality," Filatov said.

Read more: Staroukrainka remains under control of Armed Forces of Ukraine, - Southern Defence Forces

Background

Earlier, in an interview with The New York Times, the commander of the 1st SAR said Ukrainian troops still hold several buildings in Huliaipole, but "most of the city is completely under enemy control."

At the same time, in recent days, Russian war correspondents and propagandists did claim that Ukrainian troops had redeployed assault units to the Huliaipole area for counterstrike actions.

Read more: Enemy attacked most intensively in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Huliaipole directions, - General Staff