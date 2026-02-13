"Nebo-U" radar station, areas where UAV operators were concentrated, and an RF warehouse have been hit in TOT, - General Staff

The defence forces struck the Russian Nebo-U radar station, areas where UAV operators were concentrated, and a warehouse containing material and technical resources.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

In the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, in the areas of Solodkovodne and Liubymivka, enemy manpower concentrations were hit. And in the areas of Tokmak and Mykhailivka, enemy UAV operator deployment points were hit.

In the TOT Donetsk region, in the area of Selydove, a Russian Federation material and technical resources warehouse was hit.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,250,950 people (+800 per day), 11,667 tanks, 37,254 artillery systems, 24,028 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

In occupied Yevpatoria, the 55Zh6U "Nebo-U" radar station was hit.

In the Komyshuvakha area (occupied Donetsk region), an area where enemy military equipment was concentrated was hit.

The enemy's losses and the extent of the damage are currently being assessed.

Read more: No Russian attacks were recorded on four sections of the front line. A total of 142 combat engagements, - General Staff. MAP