Drones attacked Ilsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 17 February, drones attacked a number of regions in the Russian Federation. Explosions were also heard in the Krasnodar Krai. The Ilsky oil refinery was attacked.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to local residents, a fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise after a series of explosions.

The Krasnodar Krai Operational Headquarters confirmed the UAV attack but did not specify which facilities were damaged.

Subsequently, the Operational Headquarters reported damage to a petroleum products storage tank. The fire covers an area of 700 square metres.

Watch more: Strike on oil refinery in Ukhta set new record for SSU in terms of strike range, - sources. VIDEO

What is known about the Ilsky Oil Refinery?

The Ilsky Oil Refinery is one of Russia's medium-capacity oil refineries, located in the village of Ilsky in the Krasnodar Krai.

The plant processes about 3 million tonnes of oil per year and produces diesel fuel, petrol, fuel oil and liquefied gas, supplying the regional market and logistics deliveries through Black Sea ports.

During 2025–2026, the Ilsky Refinery was repeatedly attacked:

1 January 2026: The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the refinery as part of a series of attacks on Russian oil infrastructure.

19 November 2025: Ukrainian drones struck the Ilsky Refinery in one of the most "deep" attacks on Russian oil infrastructure.

7 September 2025: Drones caused a fire in the technological part of the refinery.

Earlier in 2025: An attack using SSU and SOF drones caused significant damage to part of the technological facilities.





