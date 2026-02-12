Ukhta oil refinery in Russia hit. Fire broke out at enterprise, - General Staff

Ukrainian defence forces have struck the Ukhtinsky oil refinery (Republic of Komi, Russia).

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

They noted that the distance from the state border of Ukraine is 1,750 kilometres.

"According to preliminary information, after the strike, a fire broke out in the AVT technological area and the visbreaking unit.



For reference: The main purpose of the visbreaking unit is to reduce the viscosity of raw materials to obtain commercial fuel oil and additional light fractions (petrol, gas oil)," the statement said.

Read more: "Volgogradskyi" oil refinery, warehouses and air defence systems of ruscists were hit by Defence Forces, - General Staff

The Ukhta oil refinery is part of PJSC "Lukoil" and processes approximately 4.2 million tonnes of oil per year. Its main products are motor and straight-run gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil and vacuum gas oil.

The plant also supplies the Russian occupation army.

The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

Watch more: "Sunset" of Volgogradsky oil refinery in Russia: Unmanned aerial vehicles struck plant on night of 11 February. VIDEO

What preceded it?

Earlier, there were reports of an attack on the city of Ukhta, as a result of which locals observed a thick column of black smoke above the city.

Read more: Drones attacked Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia at night. VIDEO