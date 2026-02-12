Oil refinery burns in Russian city of Ukhta after UAV attack
Explosions were heard in the Russian city of Ukhta (Republic of Komi), 2,000 km from Ukraine. The "Lukoil-Ukhtaneftepererabotka" Oil Refinery was hit.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by locals on social media.
What is known?
Residents reported explosions. The city was likely attacked by UAVs.
A column of black smoke is visible above the city.
Strikes on Russia
- Earlier it was reported that on the night of 12 February, a strike was carried out on the arsenal of the Russian army's main missile and artillery command near the village of Kotluban in the Volgograd region.
- The "Progress" defence plant in the Tambov region was also attacked.
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