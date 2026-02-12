Oil refinery burns in Russian city of Ukhta after UAV attack

Explosions were heard in the Russian city of Ukhta (Republic of Komi), 2,000 km from Ukraine. The "Lukoil-Ukhtaneftepererabotka" Oil Refinery was hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by locals on social media.

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What is known?

Residents reported explosions. The city was likely attacked by UAVs.

A column of black smoke is visible above the city.













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