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News UAV attack on oil refinery of Russia Striking Russia
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Oil refinery burns in Russian city of Ukhta after UAV attack

Explosions were heard in the Russian city of Ukhta (Republic of Komi), 2,000 km from Ukraine. The "Lukoil-Ukhtaneftepererabotka" Oil Refinery was hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by locals on social media.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

Residents reported explosions. The city was likely attacked by UAVs.

A column of black smoke is visible above the city.

Explosions in Ukhta, Russia: oil refinery hit
Explosions in Ukhta, Russia: oil refinery hit
Explosions in Ukhta, Russia: oil refinery hit
Explosions in Ukhta, Russia: oil refinery hit
Explosions in Ukhta, Russia: oil refinery hit
Explosions in Ukhta, Russia: oil refinery hit

Watch more: "Sunset" of Volgogradsky oil refinery in Russia: Unmanned aerial vehicles struck plant on night of 11 February. VIDEO

Strikes on Russia

Read more: Oil refinery hit in Russia’s Volgograd, fire breaks out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

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Odesa Oil Refinery Plant (330) Russia (13699) Komi (4) Strikes on RF (779)
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