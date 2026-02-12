Progress defense plant attacked in Tambov region

On the night of February 12, explosions were heard in the city of Michurinsk, Tambov region, Russian Federation, followed by a fire at the Progress defense plant. This is the second time the plant has been targeted.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Exilenova+.

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Fire after explosions

According to information from open sources, the explosions occurred at night, after which a fire broke out on the premises of the enterprise. At the time of publication, the official Russian side had not commented in detail on the extent of the damage.

The role of the enterprise in the Russian Federation's military-industrial complex

The Michurinsky Progress Plant is a strategic defense enterprise specializing in the development and production of high-precision instrumentation equipment. Its products are used in aviation and missile control systems.

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In particular, the company manufactures gyroscopic stabilization devices, autopilots, navigation course indicators, angular velocity sensors, and other elements of flight navigation systems.

The plant's products are used in Russian aircraft, helicopters, and missile systems for orientation and automatic flight control.

Given the company's cooperation with the Russian Ministry of Defense and its involvement in military programs, the destruction of production facilities could create additional difficulties for the Russian military-industrial complex.

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