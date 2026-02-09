Enemy attacked Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv region: woman and child killed

On the night of 9 February, Russian invaders attacked Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv region with drones. There are casualties and injuries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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The private sector of the city was hit. One of the strikes hit a residential building, which was completely destroyed. A fire broke out on an area of 50 square metres, which was extinguished.

"The bodies of two victims, a woman and a 10-year-old boy, were recovered from under the rubble. Three more people were injured," the State Emergency Service said.

Read more: Attack on Odesa on night of 9 February: one person killed, damage to city (updated)

Consequences of the attack









Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 8 February