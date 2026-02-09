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Enemy attacked Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv region: woman and child killed
On the night of 9 February, Russian invaders attacked Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv region with drones. There are casualties and injuries.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
The private sector of the city was hit. One of the strikes hit a residential building, which was completely destroyed. A fire broke out on an area of 50 square metres, which was extinguished.
"The bodies of two victims, a woman and a 10-year-old boy, were recovered from under the rubble. Three more people were injured," the State Emergency Service said.
Consequences of the attack
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