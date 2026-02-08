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News Attack of drones
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Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 8 February

Shelling of Ukraine on 8 February

On the evening of February 8, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian territory using strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Ukrainian defenders are taking all necessary measures to repel the air attack and ensure the security of the airspace.

Movement of strike UAVs

At 18:10 - Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided bombs on the eastern Kharkiv region!

At 18:12 - Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided bombs on the Sumy region.

During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!

  • We previously reported that during the attack on the Vinnytsia region on February 7, an educational institution and residential buildings were damaged.

Read more: Ukrainian Air Defense shoots down 24 missiles and 382 enemy UAVs - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

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