Ukrainian Air Defense shoots down 24 missiles and 382 enemy UAVs - Air Force

On the night of February 7, Russia launched a combined strike on Ukraine. The enemy attacked with Zircon, Kalibr, and Kh-101 missiles, as well as Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types of UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

In particular, the enemy launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine:

two Zircon missiles (launch area: Crimea);

21 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area – Caspian Sea waters);

16 Kalibr cruise missiles (launch area – Black Sea waters);

- 408 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Gvardeyskoye TOT AR Crimea, Donetsk – TOT Ukraine, about 250 of them – "Shaheds".

The main targets are the regions of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, and Vinnytsia.

See more: Attack on Vinnytsia region: educational institution and residential buildings damaged. PHOTOS

The result of the work of the air defense forces

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:30 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 406 targets – 24 missiles and 382 drones of various types:

14 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

10 Kalibr cruise missiles;

382 enemy UAVs of various types.

Thirteen missiles and 21 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 19 locations, as well as downed (fragments of) UAVs falling in three locations.

Information regarding two enemy missiles is being verified.

Read more: Personnel changes planned in Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine countering Shaheds - Zelenskyy