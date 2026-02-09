Attack on Odesa on night of 9 February: one person killed, damage to city

On the night of 9 February, Odesa came under attack from Russian strike drones.

According to monitoring channels, explosions continue in the region and the city, writes Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The attack was confirmed by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak: "It's noisy in the city! Stay in safe places!"

Updated

Later, Serhii Lysak wrote that residential buildings and utilities had been damaged as a result of the shelling. In particular, a fire broke out on the roof of a high-rise building, a gas pipeline was damaged, and cars and non-residential buildings were set on fire.

All emergency and utility services are working on site. Information about the victims is currently being clarified.

Updated

One person died as a result of the Russian attack on Odesa, Lysak added later.

Drone attack

On the night of 9 February, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian territory using strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Ukrainian defenders are taking all necessary measures to repel the air attack and ensure the security of the airspace.

At 00:12 a.m., a group of UAVs was reported in the Black Sea, heading towards Odesa.

During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!

We previously reported that during the attack on Vinnytsia region on 7 February, an educational institution and residential buildings were damaged.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 8 February