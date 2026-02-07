SSU struck Russian factory in Tver region that manufactures fuel components for Kh-55 and Kh-101 missiles

Drones belonging to the SSU's Alpha Special Operations Centre struck a research plant in the village of Redkino in the Tver region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing sources in the SSU.

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What is known about the facility?

As noted, the enemy manufactures components of the Decilin-M rocket fuel for the Kh-55 and Kh-101 missiles, as well as fuel additives for diesel fuel and aviation kerosene at this facility.

After successful strikes by SSU drones, a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the plant, with a column of black smoke rising above the facility. The FIRMS service, which tracks fires around the world in real time, recorded active burning on the territory of the enterprise.

Read more: Zelenskyy approves new SSU combat operations: We will continue to weaken enemy

The plant is under sanctions

Incidentally, the Redkinsky Research Plant is under sanctions from the United States, Great Britain, and a number of other countries.

"The SSU continues to systematically strike key Russian military-industrial complex facilities. The affected plant is an important link in the creation of cruise missiles, which Russia uses to attack Ukraine. Even a temporary shutdown of its operations complicates the production of rocket fuel and reduces the enemy's ability to maintain the intensity of shelling of our cities," an informed source in the SSU reported.