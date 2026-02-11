Oil refinery hit in Russia’s Volgograd, fire breaks out

On the night of February 11, 2026, residents of Russia’s Volgograd reported a large number of explosions. The regional governor confirmed a fire at a plant in the south of the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ASTRA Telegram channel.

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Details

According to him, as a result of an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on energy infrastructure facilities in the Volgograd region, a fire broke out on the premises of a plant in the south of Volgograd.

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"According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. Emergency services and local government officials are carrying out work to search for and remove possible UAV fragments," the governor wrote.







Which plant is it?

According to ASTRA’s analysis of footage from eyewitnesses, the Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka plant was hit and caught fire in Volgograd’s Krasnoarmiysky District.

Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka LLC is the largest oil refinery in the Volgograd region and one of the key assets of Lukoil PJSC. The company processes more than 15 million tonnes of oil annually. The plant specializes in deep oil refining and the production of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, and other petroleum products.

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The Lukoil-Volgograd Oil Refinery has been attacked by drones several times in the past.