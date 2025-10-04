ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8166 visitors online
News Strikes on Russia’s oil refining sector Strikes on Russia’s oil ports
4 997 20

Explosions and detonations: Ukrainian sea drone attack on port of Tuapse, Russian Federation. VIDEO

A previously unreleased video of an attack by Ukrainian unmanned boats on an oil terminal in Tuapse on 24 September has emerged.

According to Censor.NET, the footage was recorded by a foreign crew of a civilian vessel in the port of Tuapse, Krasnodar Territory.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The video shows an attack by marine drones on an oil depot: explosions and detonation.

Watch more: Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Grad multiple rocket launcher cabin, crew eliminated. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (5923) atack (253) drones (3048)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 