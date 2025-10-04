Explosions and detonations: Ukrainian sea drone attack on port of Tuapse, Russian Federation. VIDEO
A previously unreleased video of an attack by Ukrainian unmanned boats on an oil terminal in Tuapse on 24 September has emerged.
According to Censor.NET, the footage was recorded by a foreign crew of a civilian vessel in the port of Tuapse, Krasnodar Territory.
The video shows an attack by marine drones on an oil depot: explosions and detonation.
