Explosions and detonations: Ukrainian sea drone attack on port of Tuapse, Russian Federation. VIDEO

A previously unreleased video of an attack by Ukrainian unmanned boats on an oil terminal in Tuapse on 24 September has emerged.

According to Censor.NET, the footage was recorded by a foreign crew of a civilian vessel in the port of Tuapse, Krasnodar Territory.

The video shows an attack by marine drones on an oil depot: explosions and detonation.

