"Volgogradskyi" oil refinery, warehouses and air defence systems of ruscists were hit by Defence Forces, - General Staff
The defence forces struck an oil refinery, fuel and lubricant depots, air defence facilities, and locations where Russian occupiers were concentrated.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Oil refinery
On the night of 11 February, the "Volgogradskyi" oil refinery (Volgograd, Volgograd Oblast, the Russian Federation), which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army, was hit.
A fire broke out at the site, and the extent of the damage is being assessed.
Russian warehouses
In the temporarily occupied Crimea, near Lobanove, an enemy fuel and lubricants warehouse was hit.
In the area of Balochki (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), an enemy logistics warehouse was hit.
Other strikes
In the area of Liubymivka, a concentration of Russian military equipment was hit. In addition, in the area of Huliaipole, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a concentration of manpower from the "Rubicon" centre.
In the area of Tretiaky (TOT Donetsk region), an "Osa" anti-aircraft missile system was hit.
In the occupied Kherson region, near the village of Voskresenske, a Russian "Tor" anti-aircraft missile system was hit.
Enemy losses and the extent of damage caused are being clarified.
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