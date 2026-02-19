UAVs attacked Pskov region: fire at oil depot. PHOTOS
On 19 February, drones attacked an oil depot in Velikiye Luki in the Pskov region. The regional governor confirmed reports of a fire at the depot.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian Telegram channels.
Governor Mikhail Vedernikov wrote on social media that a tank caught fire as a result of a drone attack on the Velikiye Luki oil depot.
According to Vedernikov, there are no casualties, according to preliminary data.
What is known?
The oil depot belongs to the company "Pskovnefteprodukt". The enterprise stores petroleum products, including diesel fuel, petrol and other types of fuel, for further supply to petrol stations, enterprises and transport companies.
In addition, the enterprise was already attacked in April 2024.
Fire at the oil depot
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