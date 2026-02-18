Explosions were heard in Cheboksary, Russia, near the "VNIIR-Progress" defence enterprise. PHOTOS

On the night of 18 February, a series of explosions rocked the Russian city of Cheboksary.

This was reported by ASTRA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Locals say they saw drones. The governor reported an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

According to residents, one of the UAVs fell near the local "Romashka" store, and another fell near the "VNIIR-Progress" enterprise.

Read more: Enemy Ka-27 helicopter and three UAV control points destroyed, - General Staff

What is known about the plant?

It is known that "VNIIR-Progress" manufactures "Kometa" antennas for the Russian army, which protect Russian Armed Forces drones from Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine previously reported that the plant manufactures satellite GNSS receivers and antennas for Glonass, GPS and Galileo systems of the "Kometa" type, which are used in Shahed kamikaze drones, as well as in "Iskander-M" and "Kalibr" missiles.

Read more: SSU drones attacked Russian chemical plant in Perm region – more than 1,600 km from border with Ukraine







