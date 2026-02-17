Enemy Ka-27 helicopter and three UAV control points destroyed, - General Staff

Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to strike important military targets of the enemy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Ka-27 shipborne helicopter hit

On the night of 17 February, Ukrainian soldiers shot down an enemy Ka-27 multi-purpose shipborne helicopter near the village of Kamyshly (TOT Autonomous Republic of Crimea). The hit was confirmed.

Read more: Ilsky oil refinery, logistics facilities and occupiers’ communications hub were hit, - General Staff

Other destructions

In addition, on 16 February 2026, three enemy UAV control points were hit:

in the Huliaipole area (TOT Zaporizhzhia region);

in the Anatoliivka area (Kursk region, th Russian Federation);

in the area of the village of Zatyshshia (TOT Zaporizhzhia region).

Enemy losses and the final extent of damage are being clarified.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces will continue to systematically strike targets that provide command and control for the Russian aggressor's troops, aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles," the General Staff added.

Watch more: Three enemy Mi-8 helicopters and 55Zh6U "Nebo-U" radar station in occupied Crimea were hit - DIU. VIDEO