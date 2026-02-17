SSU drones attacked Russian chemical plant in Perm region – more than 1,600 km from border with Ukraine

On the night of February 17, drones from the Alpha Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) struck one of the largest methanol producers in Russia and Europe. The Metafrax Chemicals plant is located in the Perm region, more than 1,600 km from the border with Ukraine.

This was reported by sources at Censor.NET.

Details of the special operation

The company produces methanol, urotropine, carbamide, and pentaerythritol—chemical components used in the production of explosives and other military materials. The plant is part of Russia's military-industrial complex and is subject to international sanctions.

Local Telegram channels reported at least six explosions on the premises of the enterprise and the evacuation of plant employees. According to preliminary data, the strike hit the methanol production facility.

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"The SSU continues to systematically work on enterprises that supply the Russian military-industrial complex with raw materials and components for the production of weapons. The destruction of such facilities reduces the rate of ammunition production, complicates the supply of resources to the army, and directly affects the reduction in the intensity of hostilities against Ukraine," said an informed source in the SSU.