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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,262,490 people (+1,070 per day), 11,701 tanks, 37,589 artillery systems, 24,091 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already eliminated over 1.26 million occupiers

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,262,490 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to February 25, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel - approximately 1,262,490 (+1,070) individuals
  • tanks - 11,701 (+3) units.
  • armored combat vehicles - 24,091 (+5) units.
  • artillery systems - 37,589 (+29) units.
  • MLRS - 1,655 (+1) cases.
  • air defense systems - 1,305 (+0) units.
  • aircraft - 435 (+0) units.
  • helicopters - 348 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs - 146,457 (+886) units.
  • cruise missiles - 4,347 (+0) units.
  • ships/boats – 29 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 79,971 (+145) units.
  • special equipment - 4,075 (+1) units.

Watch more: Operators of 414th Brigade "Madyar’s Birds" roasted ruscist during flight from drone. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

Watch more: "Here they are, KIA, f#ck": ruscist whines after FPV drone hit on their truck. VIDEO 18+

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Russian Army (11959) Armed Forces HQ (5217) liquidation (3071)
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