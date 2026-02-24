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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupiers Drone operators
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Operators of 414th Brigade "Madyar’s Birds" roasted ruscist during flight from drone. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 414th Brigade "Madyar's Birds" eliminated an occupier within their sector of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, pilots detected a ruscist in an open area who attempted to flee upon sighting the Ukrainian drone.

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A moment later, the UAV hit and incinerated the invader.

The final footage shows the adversary's body burning on the terrain.

Watch more: Fighters of Hart Brigade repel enemy advance at border and eliminate 28 ruscists. VIDEO

Watch more: Pilots of 11th NGU Brigade carried out 415 strikes in week in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11947) elimination (7405) drones (4687) 414 Magyar’s Birds (142)
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