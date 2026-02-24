Drone operators of the 414th Brigade "Madyar's Birds" eliminated an occupier within their sector of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, pilots detected a ruscist in an open area who attempted to flee upon sighting the Ukrainian drone.

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A moment later, the UAV hit and incinerated the invader.

The final footage shows the adversary's body burning on the terrain.

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