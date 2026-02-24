Operators of 414th Brigade "Madyar’s Birds" roasted ruscist during flight from drone. VIDEO
Drone operators of the 414th Brigade "Madyar's Birds" eliminated an occupier within their sector of responsibility.
According to Censor.NET, pilots detected a ruscist in an open area who attempted to flee upon sighting the Ukrainian drone.
A moment later, the UAV hit and incinerated the invader.
The final footage shows the adversary's body burning on the terrain.
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