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Pilots of 11th NGU Brigade carried out 415 strikes in week in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. VIDEO
Over the past week, unmanned systems units of the 11th Brigade named after M. Hrushevskyi of the Southern Operational-Territorial Association of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) carried out 415 fire strikes against the enemy in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.
According to Censor.NET, the published footage shows strikes targeting combat positions, shelters, depots, vehicles and armored equipment, unmanned aerial vehicles, and other enemy assets.
The strikes destroyed or damaged:
- 47 observation posts;
- 101 shelters;
- 62 UAVs of various types;
- 12 antennas;
- 22 vehicles and armored vehicles;
- 7 quad bikes;
- 2 depots with UAVs and fuel and lubricants;
- 3 howitzers;
- 2 storage sites;
- 4 self-propelled artillery systems;
- 1 boat;
- 1 generator.
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