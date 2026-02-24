Wounded occupier takes his own life on battlefield by placing grenade under his head. VIDEO 18+

Fierce battles in the Pokrovsk direction continue to demonstrate the true cost of Russian "meat assaults." As reported by Censor.NET, a reconnaissance drone recorded another instance of an invader's self-elimination who realized that there would be no evacuation.

The occupier, having sustained severe wounds during a failed attack, chose death over an attempt to survive or surrender into captivity.

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Details of the incident:

Failed assault: A group of Russian stormtroopers was hit by artillery fire and munition drops from a drone on the approaches to Ukrainian positions. Most of the group was eliminated, and one of the invaders sustained multiple shrapnel wounds.

A group of Russian stormtroopers was hit by artillery fire and munition drops from a drone on the approaches to Ukrainian positions. Most of the group was eliminated, and one of the invaders sustained multiple shrapnel wounds. Self-elimination: Objective control footage shows a wounded Russian, in a helpless state, taking out a grenade, placing it near his head, and detonating it. Death was instantaneous.

Objective control footage shows a wounded Russian, in a helpless state, taking out a grenade, placing it near his head, and detonating it. Death was instantaneous. Lack of evacuation: Such incidents are becoming increasingly frequent in the Pokrovsk direction, as the Russian command sends infantry in one direction and almost never conducts the evacuation of the wounded from the "gray zone."

Watch more: Occupier films successful attack by Ukrainian drone: "We didn’t make it, f#ck. They hit us. Here they are - the 200s, there are 300s.". VIDEO 18+

Editorial comment:

This video is further evidence of dehumanization within the Russian army. Occupiers are so intimidated by their own propaganda regarding "Ukrainian captivity" or simply abandoned by their commanders to their fate that they choose suicide as the only way out. The Pokrovsk direction remains a graveyard for thousands of such "stormtroopers."

Watch more: Drones of 63rd SMB of Third Army Corps blew 50 ruscists to pieces. VIDEO