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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Drones of 63rd SMB of Third Army Corps blew 50 ruscists to pieces. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade, part of the Third Army Corps, eliminated a group of Russian invaders in their area of responsibility during combat operations.

According to Censor.NET, pilots delivered precision strikes and blew up 50 invaders who were trying to advance towards the positions of the Defence Forces.

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The footage was posted on social media by the soldiers.

Watch more: FPV drone detonated unexploded 500-kilogram FAB-500 aerial bomb and destroyed shelter with two occupiers inside. VIDEO

Watch more: Drones from SIGNUM battalion struck seven Russian soldiers during rotation and movement through Serebrianskyi Forest. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11947) elimination (7405) drones (4687) 63rd SMB (125)
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