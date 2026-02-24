Drones of 63rd SMB of Third Army Corps blew 50 ruscists to pieces. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade, part of the Third Army Corps, eliminated a group of Russian invaders in their area of responsibility during combat operations.

According to Censor.NET, pilots delivered precision strikes and blew up 50 invaders who were trying to advance towards the positions of the Defence Forces.

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The footage was posted on social media by the soldiers.

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