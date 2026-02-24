Occupier films successful attack by Ukrainian drone: "We didn’t make it, f#ck. They hit us. Here they are - the 200s, there are 300s.". VIDEO 18+

Another attempt by Russian assault troops to reach the front line ended in mass destruction while still en route. According to Censor.NET, a video taken by an occupying driver who was fortunate enough to survive after being hit by a Ukrainian FPV drone has appeared online.

The footage shows the result of a direct hit to the body of the vehicle, which was filled with "meat": four corpses and a large number of seriously wounded people bleeding to death.

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by persons with unstable mental health!

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Details of the "trip":

Instant demilitarisation: a Ukrainian drone turned a truck carrying personnel into a veritable mobile slaughterhouse. Those who were travelling to kill Ukrainians themselves became "mincemeat" in the back of their own vehicle.

Unit losses: The author of the video, unable to contain his emotions and using profanity, counts the losses of his "second company." According to him, a significant part of the group are "two hundred," and one of the occupiers literally had his head blown off.

Shock: The surviving driver tries to report to his friend "Lyonya" about the horrific consequences of the attack. For most of the "passengers," this trip was the last of their lives.

Read more: Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the start of the war - approximately 1,261,420 personnel (+920 per day), 11,698 tanks, 37,560 artillery systems, 24,086 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Editor's comment:

This video is a vivid illustration of what is happening with Russian logistics on the approaches to the front line. For Ukrainian drones, it makes no difference whether it is an armoured personnel carrier or a truck with infantry. The result is always the same - mountains of invaders' corpses.

"Lyonya, in short, we didn't make it. They hit us, f#ck. Here are the 200th, f#ck, here are the 300th, f#ck. Second company, f#ck. He doesn't care about anything, his head's blown open. He's f#cked," comments the author of the video, showing the bodies of his comrades.

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