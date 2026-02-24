Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the start of the war - approximately 1,261,420 personnel (+920 per day), 11,698 tanks, 37,560 artillery systems, 24,086 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,261,420 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Losses of the Russian army
Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 24 February 2026 are estimated at:
- personnel – approximately 1,261,420 (+920) individuals
- tanks – 11,698 (+2) units
- armoured combat vehicles – 24,086 (+4) units
- artillery systems – 37,560 (+50) units
- MLRS – 1,654 (+0) units
- air defence systems – 1,305 (+1) units
- aircraft – 435 (+0) units
- helicopters – 348 (+0) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 145,571 (+1,693) units
- cruise missiles – 4,347 (+0) units
- ships/boats – 29 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- automotive equipment and tankers – 79,826 (+190) units
- special equipment – 4,074 (+1) units.
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