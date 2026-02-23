Since beginning of day, there have been 40 combat engagements on front line: Pokrovsk direction is hottest, - General Staff

Since the beginning of Monday, February 23, there have been 40 combat clashes on the front line.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16:00, according to Censor.NET.

Enemy shelling

The enemy fired artillery from Russian territory at populated areas, including Leonivka and Arkhipivka in the Chernihiv region; Bezsalivka, Budky, Volfyne, Rohizne, Sukhodil, Ryzivka, Novovasylivka, Holyshivske, Neskuchne, Nova Huta, and Tovstodubove in the Sumy region.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,259,780 people (+890 per day), 11,694 tanks, 37,470 artillery systems, 24,069 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 52 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our units, including six with multiple launch rocket systems.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

No enemy offensive actions have been recorded in the South Slobozhanskyi direction at this time.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted to attack once in the area of Pishchane.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by the invaders in the Drobyshevo area and in the direction of Novoserhiivka, Shyikivka, and Lyman.

No enemy offensive actions have been recorded in the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk areas at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out ten offensive actions near Shcherbinivka, Ivanopil, Sofiivka, Berestok, and in the direction of Kostiantynivka and Novopavlivka. Four attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 13 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, and towards the settlement of Shevchenko.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked three times in the area of the settlement of Ternove and in the direction of Vyshneve. The areas of the settlements of Havrylivka, Velykomykhailivka, Prosiana, and Levadne were subjected to air strikes.

Read more: 75 combat engagements recorded on front line, with enemy attacking most heavily in Huliaipole direction, - General Staff

The situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attacks by the occupiers in the area of Huliaipole and in the direction of Zaliznychne. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Mirne, Huliaipilske, Novoselivka, Charivne, Dolynka, Luhivske, and Liubytske.

No enemy offensive actions have been recorded in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi directions. The town of Orikhiv was hit by guided aerial bombs.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other areas at this time.

"Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of combat and in the rear," the General Staff added.