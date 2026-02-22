Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,259,780 people (+890 per day), 11,694 tanks, 37,470 artillery systems, 24,069 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,259,780 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to February 26 are estimated at:

personnel - approximately 1,259,780 (+890) individuals

tanks - 11,694 (+9) units.

armored combat vehicles - 24,069 (+6) units.

artillery systems - 37,470 (+41) units.

MLRS - 1,652 (+1) cases.

air defense systems - 1,303 (+0) units.

aircraft - 435 (+0) units.

helicopters - 348 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs - 142,113 (+1,705) units.

cruise missiles - 4,314 (+0) units.

ships/boats – 29 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 79,500 (+205) units.

special equipment - 4,073 (+0) units.

Read more: Two enemy patrol ships, Be-12 aircraft in Crimea and Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems in Zaporizhzhia region were hit, - General Staff. PHOTO

"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

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