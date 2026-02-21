Two enemy patrol ships, Be-12 aircraft in Crimea and Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems in Zaporizhzhia region were hit, - General Staff. PHOTO

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to strike military targets and equipment belonging to the Russian aggressor in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

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Two patrol ships hit

On the night of 21 February, in the TOT of Ukrainian Crimea, near the city of Inkerman, two enemy Project 22460 Okhotnik border patrol ships were hit. The targets were confirmed to have been hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Read more: Flamingo missiles hit Votkinsk plant, where Russia manufactures ballistic missiles, - General Staff

Aircraft hit

Also, in the city of Yevpatoria, two Be-12 aircraft were hit on the territory of the Yevpatoria Aviation Repair Plant.

Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system hit

In addition, in the area of the village of Astrakhanka in the Zaporizhzhia region, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces hit the enemy's Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system.

Enemy losses and the final extent of the damage caused are being clarified.







"The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to systematically reduce the aggressor's combat potential, depriving it of the ability to conduct offensive operations," the General Staff emphasises.