75 combat engagements recorded on front line, with enemy attacking most heavily in Huliaipole direction, - General Staff

In total, the occupiers have attacked 75 times since the beginning of the day. Most of the fighting is currently taking place in the Huliaipole direction.

This is mentioned in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the situation on the front as of 4 p.m. on February 21, reports Censor.NET.

Russia's attacks on Ukraine

Shelling of border areas continues.

The following settlements in the Sumy region were affected today: Iskryskivshchyna, Ryzivka, Bezsalivka, and Kniazhychi.

In Chernihiv region– Khrinivka and Lubiane. The enemy also launched an air strike on Sumy.

The situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 27 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, two of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems. One air strike was carried out using three guided aerial bombs. One combat engagement took place.

Read more: Flamingo missiles hit Votkinsk plant, where Russia manufactures ballistic missiles, - General Staff

The situation in the Kharkiv region

No active offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded in the South Slobozhanskyi direction.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy advanced four times toward Pishchane. One of these attempts is still ongoing.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers attacked six times in the direction of Hrekivka, Stavky, Drobysheve, and Masliakivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully attempted to advance on the positions of our troops towards Yampil, Dronivka, and Zakytne. Two of the three attacks are still ongoing.

No active assault operations by the aggressor have been observed in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out ten offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopil, Shcherbinivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. Three attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have attempted 23 times to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhov, Rodynske, Lyman, Pokrovsk, Udachne, and Molodetsk. Nineteen attacks have already been stopped.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced towards Zaporizhzhia. The assault was repelled. Velyka Mykhailivka was hit by an air strike.

Read more: 130 combat engagements on front line: enemy used over 5,000 kamikaze drones – General Staff

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 27 attacks in the Huliaipole area and in the direction of Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Zahirne, and Hirke. Six assaults are still ongoing. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Rozyvka, Hirke, Zaliznychne, Myrne, Huliaipole, Luhivske, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attacked in the direction of Prymorske. Fighting continues. Air strikes were carried out on the areas of Komyshuvakha, Yulivka, and Novoandriivka.

No active offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

According to the General Staff, there have been no significant changes in the situation in other areas. No attempts by the enemy to advance have been recorded.