130 combat engagements on front line: enemy used over 5,000 kamikaze drones – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on 20 February, 130 combat engagements have taken place on the front line. The Defence Forces continue to stop the enemy, eliminate personnel and exhaust the aggressor’s combat potential, delivering constant and effective fire strikes.

This is stated in the General Staff’s report as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out one missile strike using a single missile and 65 air strikes, dropping 161 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy deployed 5,115 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,249 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions.

Fighting in the north

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, two combat engagements took place today. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropping three guided bombs, and carried out 57 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including twice using multiple launch rocket systems.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed our units’ positions four times near the settlements of Starytsia, Lyman, Vovchanski Khutory and Kruhle.

near the settlements of Starytsia, Lyman, Vovchanski Khutory and Kruhle. In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked seven times, near Pishchane and toward Novoosynove and Kurylivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Read more: Defense Forces hold off Russian pressure in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff of AFU

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled seven attacks by the occupiers near Zarichne and toward Drobysheve, Lyman and Stavky. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attempted to advance eight times near Yampil, Zakytne, Platonivka and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed our defenders’ positions 15 times near Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka and toward Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance near Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and toward Novooleksandrivka and Kucherev Yar. Two attempts by the aggressor to improve its position are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction today our troops eliminated 48 occupiers and wounded 33; destroyed 96 UAVs, four vehicles, three pieces of special equipment, five quad bikes, two artillery systems, two personnel shelters and a UAV control point. One armored combat vehicle, 11 vehicles, two artillery systems and 70 enemy personnel shelters were also damaged.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers attempted twice to improve their position near Stepove. Velykomykhailivka was struck by guided aerial bombs.

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 18 attacks by the occupiers took place near Huliaipole, Zahirne and toward Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne and Sviatopetrivka. Two attacks are ongoing. Enemy air strikes hit Verkhna Tersa, Zaliznychne, Hirske, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Liubytske and Kopani.

In the Orikhiv direction, according to updated information, the enemy attacked twice near Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky. The settlements of Komyshuvakha and Yuliivka were struck by air strikes.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,257,880 people (+970 per day), 11,684 tanks, 37,387 artillery systems, 24,060 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS