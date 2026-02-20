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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,257,880 people (+970 per day), 11,684 tanks, 37,387 artillery systems, 24,060 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,257,880 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to February 20, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel — approximately 1,257,880 (+970) individuals
  • tanks — 11,684 (+2) units.
  • armored combat vehicles — 24,060 (+6) units.
  • artillery systems — 37,387 (+3) units.
  • MLRS — 1,649 (+0) cases.
  • air defense systems — 1,303 (+1) units.
  • aircraft — 435 (+0) units.
  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 138,881 (+551) units.
  • cruise missiles — 4,314 (+0) units.
  • ships/boats — 29 (+0) units
  • submarines — 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 79,112 (+76) units.
  • special equipment — 4,073 (+1) units.

Watch more: Ukrainian drones chase two Russian tank crewmen through Serebrianskyi forest and attack camouflaged enemy armored vehicle. VIDEO

Понад 1,25 млн окупантів: втрати Росії у війні проти України

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Russian Army (11917) Armed Forces HQ (5196) liquidation (3067) elimination (7381)
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