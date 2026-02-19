Ukrainian drones chase two Russian tank crewmen through Serebrianskyi forest and attack camouflaged enemy armored vehicle. VIDEO

Ukrainian drones continue to make life hell for Russian occupiers in the difficult conditions of forested terrain. As reported by Censor.NET, pilots of the SIGNUM battalion have published footage of their effective operations in the Serebrianskyi forestry area.

The video shows the process of "demilitarisation" of camouflaged equipment and attempts by the enemy crew to escape from Ukrainian FPV drones.

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Operation details:

Hunt for the crew: Two Russian tank crewmen tried to find safety among the trees. However, SIGNUM pilots turned it into a real "safari", methodically pursuing the occupiers with their drones.

Two Russian tank crewmen tried to find safety among the trees. However, SIGNUM pilots turned it into a real "safari", methodically pursuing the occupiers with their drones. Strike on armor: In addition to hunting enemy manpower, Ukrainian operators detected and attacked a carefully camouflaged enemy armored vehicle hiding under the tree canopy. A direct hit caused significant damage to the vehicle.

In addition to hunting enemy manpower, Ukrainian operators detected and attacked a carefully camouflaged enemy armored vehicle hiding under the tree canopy. A direct hit caused significant damage to the vehicle. Location specifics: The Serebrianskyi forest remains one of the most difficult sectors of the front due to dense vegetation. However, modern aerial reconnaissance and the skills of the pilots make it possible to locate the enemy even in the most secluded hiding places.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,256,910 people (+830 per day), 11,682 tanks, 37,384 artillery systems, 24,054 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS