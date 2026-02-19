Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,256,910 people (+830 per day), 11,682 tanks, 37,384 artillery systems, 24,054 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,256,910 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to February 19, 2026, are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,256,910 (+830) individuals

tanks – 11,682 (+1) units.

armored combat vehicles – 24,054 (+3) units.

artillery systems – 37,384 (+21) units.

MLRS – 1,649 (+1) cases.

air defense systems – 1,302 (+0) units.

aircraft – 435 (+0) units.

helicopters – 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs – 138,330 (+406) units.

cruise missiles – 4,314 (+0) units.

ships/boats – 29 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 79,036 (+117) units.

special equipment – 4,072 (+1) units.

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