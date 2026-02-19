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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,256,910 people (+830 per day), 11,682 tanks, 37,384 artillery systems, 24,054 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Russia’s massive losses over four years of war — updated data

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,256,910 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to February 19, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,256,910 (+830) individuals
  • tanks – 11,682 (+1) units.
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,054 (+3) units.
  • artillery systems – 37,384 (+21) units.
  • MLRS – 1,649 (+1) cases.
  • air defense systems – 1,302 (+0) units.
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units.
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs – 138,330 (+406) units.
  • cruise missiles – 4,314 (+0) units.
  • ships/boats – 29 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 79,036 (+117) units.
  • special equipment – 4,072 (+1) units.

Watch more: 33rd and 1st Separate Assault Regiments together with adjacent units stopped attempted breakthrough of occupiers in Dobropillia. VIDEO

Втрати РФ на ранок 19 лютого

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Russian Army (11910) Armed Forces HQ (5192) liquidation (3066) elimination (7375)
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