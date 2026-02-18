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33rd and 1st Separate Assault Regiments together with adjacent units stopped attempted breakthrough of occupiers in Dobropillia. VIDEO
Soldiers from the 33rd and 1st Separate Assault Regiments, together with adjacent units, stopped an attempt by the occupiers to break through in the area of the village of Dobropillia, Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy advanced in a truck with personnel intending to deploy for an assault on the settlement.
Fighters of the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment, in coordination with other units of the Defense Forces, stood in their way.
Coordinated actions, speed of decision-making, and their precise execution left the enemy no chance.
Dobropillia is under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, and the enemy has been defeated.
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