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News Elimination of Russian occupying forces Close-quarters combat Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Special forces of 4th Rangers Regiment carried out raid on Russian positions, eliminating two occupiers. VIDEO

Operators of the 4th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces conducted successful special actions in one of the directions of the front.

According to Censor.NET, a group of special forces carried out a raid on the enemy's position.

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During the operation, Ukrainian servicemen offered Russian troops the opportunity to surrender, however they refused. As a result, two occupiers were eliminated.

After completing the task, operators of the 4th Ranger Regiment successfully conducted exfiltration and returned to designated positions.

Watch more: 422nd "Luftwaffe" Battalion drone flew into group of occupiers as they were unloading from "loaf". VIDEO

Watch more: Border guards from "Prime" destroy 2 D-30 guns, equipment and 10 occupiers in North Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11910) special forces (159) elimination (7375) SOF (426)
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