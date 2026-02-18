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Special forces of 4th Rangers Regiment carried out raid on Russian positions, eliminating two occupiers. VIDEO
Operators of the 4th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces conducted successful special actions in one of the directions of the front.
According to Censor.NET, a group of special forces carried out a raid on the enemy's position.
During the operation, Ukrainian servicemen offered Russian troops the opportunity to surrender, however they refused. As a result, two occupiers were eliminated.
After completing the task, operators of the 4th Ranger Regiment successfully conducted exfiltration and returned to designated positions.
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