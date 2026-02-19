Defense Forces hold off Russian pressure in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff of AFU

From the beginning of the day, 98 combat engagements have taken place along the front line between Ukrainian defenders and Russian occupiers.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

From the territory of the Russian Federation, the enemy carried out artillery shelling, including in the areas of the settlements of Bezsalivka, Rohizne, Volfyne, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Ulanove and Yastrubshchyna in the Sumy region.

Combat operations

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, there were 11 clashes with the enemy, five of which are still ongoing. The enemy carried out two air strikes, dropped four guided bombs, and carried out 41 shelling attacks, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Veterynarne, Zelenе, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vilcha, and in the direction of Zarubinka and Chuhunivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times towards the settlements of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka and Novoosynove. One engagement is ongoing.

Read more: Russia ordered Russian flags to be put up in villages behind front lines ahead of anniversary of invasion, - Southern Defence Forces

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled nine attacks by the invaders near Shandryholove and towards the settlements of Stavky, Drobysheve and Lyman. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, three engagements with the enemy are ongoing near Ozerne, Riznykivka and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian forces attempted once to advance on Ukrainian positions near Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out ten offensive actions near the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka and towards Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Berestok.

Read more: S-300VM air defence missile system launcher, UAV control centres and concentrations of Russian forces and equipment were hit, - General Staff

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 29 attempts to push Ukrainian troops from their positions near the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiia and towards Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the assault and have already repelled 22 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked five times near the settlement of Sosnivka and towards Dobropillia. One engagement is ongoing. Ivanivka, Havrylivka and Andriivka-Klevtsove were hit by guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks by the occupiers towards the settlements of Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Zelene and near Huliaipole. Four engagements are ongoing. In addition, enemy aviation struck the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Lisne, Liubytske, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack towards Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

"In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far," the General Staff added.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,256,080 personnel (+740 per day), 11,681 tanks, 37,363 artillery systems, 24,051 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS