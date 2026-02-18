Russian units in the south were tasked with raising Russian flags in a number of settlements near the line of contact to demonstrate alleged "successes" ahead of the anniversary of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

Tasks for departments

According to him, the relevant task was given to units operating in the Huliaipole and Oleksandrivka directions, in particular reconnaissance units in the operational zone of the Russian Federation's 29th Army.

This refers to the period from February 14 to 24, on the eve of the anniversary of the large-scale invasion.

List of settlements

As Voloshin noted, Russian flags are to be installed in more than a dozen settlements, including:

Novoselivka, Stepne, Oleksiivka, Oleksandrograd, Novooleksandrivka, Orestopil, Ternove, Zelenyi Hai, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Vidradne, Bratske, Ternuvate, and Prydorozhne.

He emphasized that these settlements are located behind the front line, in the rear of the Defense Forces.

Read more: No Russian attacks were recorded on four sections of the front line. A total of 142 combat engagements, - General Staff. MAP

"The Tactics of Flag Wavers"

According to the spokesperson, Russians must raise flags with video and photo documentation even in the event of unsuccessful assaults or offensive actions.

"This is to show that they have some achievements. The tactics of 'flag-wavers' are on full display here," Voloshyn noted.