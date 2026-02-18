S-300VM air defence missile system launcher, UAV control centres and concentrations of Russian forces and equipment were hit, - General Staff

As part of ongoing measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defence Forces continue to strike important enemy targets on its territory and in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What did the Defence Forces attack?

On the night of 18 February 2026, the following targets were hit:

in the area of Trudove (TOT Zaporizhzhia region) - the area where the enemy's UAV unit is concentrated;

in the area of Tokmak (TOT Zaporizhzhia region) - a UAV workshop;

in the area of Staromlynivka (TOT Donetsk region) - a communications hub;

Donetsk (TOT Donetsk region) - concentration of military equipment of the occupiers.

Watch more: Engineering troops eliminated nearly 700 occupiers in January thanks to mine barriers and drones – General Staff. VIDEO

S-300VM air defence missile systems and UAV control points

In addition, according to the General Staff, on 17 February, a launch pad for the S-300VM anti-aircraft missile system was hit in the Mariupol area (TOT of Donetsk region).

Enemy UAV control centres were also hit in the area of Salne (Kursk region, Russian Federation) and in the area of Rodynske (TOT Donetsk region).

It is noted that enemy losses and the final extent of damage are being clarified.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces will continue to systematically strike targets that provide command and control, air defence and unmanned units of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff added.