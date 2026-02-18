Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,256,080 personnel (+740 per day), 11,681 tanks, 37,363 artillery systems, 24,051 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,256,080 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Losses of the Russian army
Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 18 February 2026 are estimated at:
personnel - approximately 1,256,080 (+740) individuals
tanks - 11,681 (+3) units
armoured combat vehicles - 24,051 (+6) units
artillery systems - 37,363 (+40) units
MLRS - 1,648 (+0) units
air defence systems - 1,302 (+1) units
aircraft - 435 (+0) units
helicopters - 347 (+0) units
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 137,924 (+1,851) units
cruise missiles - 4,314 (+26) units
ships/boats - 29 (+0) units
submarines - 2 (+0) units.
motor vehicles and tankers - 78,919 (+194) units
special equipment - 4,072 (+1) units.
"The data is being updated", - added the General Staff.
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