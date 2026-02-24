USF destroyed Uragan MLRS, Pantsir ADMGS, Buk SAM system, and occupiers’ radar in Donetsk region, Zaporizhzhia, and Crimea overnight. VIDEO

The Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine created a real hell for the enemy on the night of February 24, 2026, symbolically marking another anniversary of the full-scale invasion. According to Censor.NET, as a result of coordinated strikes across the entire front line and deep in the rear, the enemy lost critically important equipment worth tens of millions of dollars.

The geography of the strikes covered the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, as well as occupied Crimea.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Night hunting results:

Zaporizhzhia direction: Pilots of the 7th "Kairos" Battalion of the 414th Separate Brigade "Madyar's Birds" detected an Uragan MLRS directly at a firing position.

Donetsk region: Near the settlement of Svobodne, pilots of the 412th Separate USF Brigade "Nemesis" tracked and annihilated a Buk-M1 SAM system. The occupiers were left without medium-range cover in this sector.

Occupied Crimea: In the Krasnosilske area, pilots of the 1st Separate USF Center hit a Pantsir-S1 air defense missile and gun system (ADMGS). Near Novofedorivka, the same specialists from the 1st Center detected and struck a Malakhit radar station.



Read more: "Uragan" MLRS, "Buk-M1" air defence missile system and number of areas where Russian troops are concentrated have been hit, - General Staff (updated)

Significance of the operation:

The simultaneous disabling of air defense systems (Pantsir, Buk) and detection assets (radar) creates massive gaps in the occupiers' defenses. This allows Ukrainian aviation and long-range drones to strike enemy targets in Crimea and the Donetsk region even more effectively.

Read more: Area where Russian Federation’s missile unit is concentrated, as well as enemy’s logistics facilities and command posts, have been hit, - General Staff