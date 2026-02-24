"Uragan" MLRS, "Buk-M1" air defence missile system and number of areas where Russian troops are concentrated have been hit, - General Staff (updated)

On 24 February 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed an enemy "Uragan" multiple launch rocket system in the area of Liubymivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

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Areas where Russian forces are concentrated have been hit

Also, as noted, in the area of Katsiveli (Crimea), the area where enemy forces were concentrated was hit.

On 23 February, areas where enemy forces were concentrated were hit: in the areas of Torske (TOT Donetsk region), Staroukrainka and Novomykolaivka (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), and the temporarily occupied Berezove in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Read more: Area where Russian Federation’s missile unit is concentrated, as well as enemy’s logistics facilities and command posts, have been hit, - General Staff

"Buk-M1" hit

In addition, on the same day, a "Buk-M1" anti-aircraft missile system was hit in the Svobodny area of the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast.

Enemy losses and the final extent of the damage are being clarified.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces will continue to systematically strike areas where Russian aggressor personnel, air defence systems and artillery systems are concentrated," the General Staff emphasised.

Updated information

The General Staff also reports that on the night of 24 February 2026, units of the Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck an auxiliary command post of the Russian Federation's 5th Army in the Novopetrikivka area of the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a warehouse of material and technical resources belonging to the "Rubicon" centre (near Vasylivka, TOT Zaporizhzhia region).

Watch more: USF drones strike oil depot in Luhansk and two more air defence systems in Donetsk and the Mariupol area. VIDEO

"At the same time, damage was inflicted on enemy ammunition depots and material and technical resources in the area of Pryazovske (TOT Donetsk region), as well as ammunition depots in the area of temporarily occupied Oleksandrivka in Zaporizhzhia region," the statement said.

In addition, an enemy repair base was hit in the area of Yakymivka (Zaporizhzhia region).

"On 23 February, enemy command and control facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast were hit: in the area of Udachne, a command and observation post and a UAV control point of the occupiers; and in the area of Pokrovsk, a UAV control point," the General Staff added.