Area where Russian Federation’s missile unit is concentrated, as well as enemy’s logistics facilities and command posts, have been hit, - General Staff
Ukrainian defence forces continue to strike military targets and logistics facilities of Russian occupation forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The area where the missile division is concentrated has been hit
On February 23, in the vicinity of the settlement of Hvardiiske (TOT AR Crimea), the area where the missile division of the 15th separate coastal missile brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet (armed with "Bastion" missile systems) was concentrated was hit.
The targets were hit. Enemy losses are being clarified.
Other successful strikes
- Also, in the area of the settlement of Nyzhnia Krynka (TOT Donetsk region), an ammunition depot of the Russian invaders from the "South" military group was hit.
- In addition, in the area of the settlement of Velyka Novosilka in the same region, a warehouse of the occupiers' material and technical resources was hit.
- And in the area of the settlement of Pokrovka (TOT of Mykolaiv region), the command post of the enemy's airborne assault regiment was hit.
Enemy losses and the final extent of the damage caused are being clarified.
"The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to systematically destroy the occupiers' military infrastructure, depriving them of the ability to conduct offensive operations," the General Staff added.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password