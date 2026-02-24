Enemy has intensified pressure in direction of Lypivka and Nykyforivka and is attempting to infiltrate, - "East" Grouping of Troops
In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled six attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Zakitne and Platonivka. In this and the Kramatorsk directions, the enemy is also increasing pressure in the direction of the settlements of Lypivka and Nykyforivka.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Grouping of Troops "East."
The tactics of the Russian Federation
As noted, the Russians are systematically attempting to infiltrate these settlements, regardless of their losses in manpower, but their infantry groups are coming under fire. Units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold their positions and control the situation.
In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Sofiivka, Berestok, and in the direction of Kostiantynivka and Novopavlivka.
Situation in the Pokrovsk direction
Ukrainian units continue active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. Overall, over the past day, our defenders stopped 22 assaults and offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Shakhov, and in the direction of the settlement of Shevchenko.
"According to preliminary estimates, over the past day in this direction, our soldiers destroyed a tank, 76 unmanned aerial vehicles, an artillery system, a ground robotic complex, two motor vehicles, nine units of special equipment, two UAV control points, and a fuel and lubricants warehouse," the report said.
An artillery system, two electronic warfare stations, ten vehicles, three UAV control points, and nine enemy personnel shelters were hit.
Battles for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad
According to the "East" Grouping of Troops, the enemy has intensified its efforts to encircle Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Ukrainian defense forces are countering these enemy intentions. In particular, enhanced aerial reconnaissance and additional mining of likely enemy routes are being carried out.
Ukrainian defense forces are conducting search and strike operations to prevent further advance by the invaders and are destroying vehicles that enemy assault groups are attempting to use.
Our units are also continuing search and strike operations in Myrnohrad and its surroundings. The enemy continues to use small infantry groups, which is critically depleting Russian human resources.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password