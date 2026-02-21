Russian troops are increasing pressure in Rodynske and Hryshyne areas. Situation is complicated, - Operation Task Force "East"

Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force "East" are holding back the enemy's advance and have repelled 75 enemy assaults over the past day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operation Task Force "East".

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The situation in the Pokrovsk direction

As noted, Ukrainian units continue active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area. The enemy has intensified its efforts to encircle Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, with the Russians increasing pressure, particularly in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske and Hryshyne. The situation remains difficult. With the expansion of the combat zone and the constant activity of enemy drones, logistics are significantly complicated but still functioning.

Overall, over the past day, our defenders stopped 39 assaults and offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetsk, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, and in the direction of Novooleksandrivka, Kuchero Yar, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, over the past day, our soldiers destroyed 96 unmanned aerial vehicles, four motor vehicles, three pieces of special equipment, five quad bikes, two artillery systems, two personnel shelters, one armored combat vehicle, 11 motor vehicles, two artillery systems, and 70 enemy personnel shelters were also hit.

See more: 18 shellings in Donetsk region in 24 hours: damage to houses and wounded civilians. PHOTOS

Battles for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad

The enemy has intensified its efforts to encircle Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, with Russian forces increasing pressure from the settlements of Kotlyne and Rodynske. Ukrainian defense forces are countering these enemy intentions. In particular, enhanced aerial reconnaissance and additional mining of likely enemy advance routes are being carried out.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting search and strike operations to prevent the invaders from advancing further, destroying vehicles that enemy assault groups are attempting to use.

Our units are also continuing search and strike operations in Mirnograd and its surroundings. The enemy continues to use small infantry groups, which is critically depleting Russian human resources.

See also: Enemy intensifies pressure on Myrnohrad, - UV "East"

Overall, the occupiers' losses remain highest in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force "East", with 388 occupiers killed over the past day.