18 shellings in Donetsk region in 24 hours: damage to houses and wounded civilians. PHOTOS

As a result of 18 attacks on the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts, dozens of houses and communications were damaged. Hundreds of civilians, including children, were evacuated.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

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Pokrovsk district

Two houses were damaged in Toretsk, Shakhove district, and another one in Zoloty Kolodiazh. A house was damaged in Krasnopody.

Kramatorsk district

In Mykolaivka, two people were wounded, three houses, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged; in Donetsk, six private houses were damaged. In Oleksandrivka, an administrative building, a car, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged. In Druzhkivka, one person was wounded and 10 houses were damaged; in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, one person was wounded and a house was damaged.

Read also on Censor.NET: A day in Donetsk region: 20 houses damaged as a result of enemy shelling. PHOTO report

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Platonivka, Sivers district.

Evacuation of residents

562 people, including 244 children, were evacuated from the front line.









