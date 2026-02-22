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News Updated DeepState maps Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction Fighting in the Oleksandrivka direction
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Defence forces repelled the enemy in Dnipropetrovsk region. Enemy advanced in Pokrovsk, - DeepState. MAP

Ukrainian defence forces repelled the occupiers near Kalynivka and in Ternove, Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy is advancing in Pokrovsk and Sviato-Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

This was reportedby the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Successes of the Armed Forces

"The map has been updated. Defence forces repelled the enemy near Kalynivske and in Ternove," the report says.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled positions in Dnipropetrovsk region

See also: Occupiers have advanced on the border of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, - DeepState. MAPS

Enemy advances

At the same time, it is reported that Russian troops have advanced in Pokrovsk and Svyato-Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled positions in Dnipropetrovsk region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled positions in Dnipropetrovsk region

See also: Russians have advanced near Platonivka, Bondarne and in Pryvillia, - DeepState. MAP

Author: 

Donetsk region (5803) Pokrovsk (885) Dnipropetrovsk region (2338) Synelnykove district (448) Bakhmut district (603) Pokrovskyy district (1334) Kalynivske (8) Ternove (9) Svyato-Pokrovske (13) DeepState (510)
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