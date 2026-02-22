Defence forces repelled the enemy in Dnipropetrovsk region. Enemy advanced in Pokrovsk, - DeepState. MAP

Ukrainian defence forces repelled the occupiers near Kalynivka and in Ternove, Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy is advancing in Pokrovsk and Sviato-Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

This was reportedby the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Successes of the Armed Forces

"The map has been updated. Defence forces repelled the enemy near Kalynivske and in Ternove," the report says.

See also: Occupiers have advanced on the border of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, - DeepState. MAPS

Enemy advances

At the same time, it is reported that Russian troops have advanced in Pokrovsk and Svyato-Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

See also: Russians have advanced near Platonivka, Bondarne and in Pryvillia, - DeepState. MAP