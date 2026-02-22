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Defence forces repelled the enemy in Dnipropetrovsk region. Enemy advanced in Pokrovsk, - DeepState. MAP
Ukrainian defence forces repelled the occupiers near Kalynivka and in Ternove, Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy is advancing in Pokrovsk and Sviato-Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.
This was reportedby the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Successes of the Armed Forces
"The map has been updated. Defence forces repelled the enemy near Kalynivske and in Ternove," the report says.
Enemy advances
At the same time, it is reported that Russian troops have advanced in Pokrovsk and Svyato-Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.
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