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News Update of DeepState map
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Russians have advanced near Platonivka, Bondarne and in Pryvillia, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Where the enemy has advanced

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Platonivka, Bondarne, and Pryvillia," the report says.

The occupiers are advancing near three settlements in the east

The occupiers are advancing near three settlements in the east

The occupiers are advancing near three settlements in the east

What preceded

  • Earlier it was reported that the enemy had advanced in Riznykivka, Holubivka and near Hryshyne in the Donetsk region.

Author: 

Donetsk region (5801) Bakhmut district (602) Platonivka (9) Pryvillya (5) Bondarne (6) DeepState (510)
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