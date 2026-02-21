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Russians have advanced near Platonivka, Bondarne and in Pryvillia, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Where the enemy has advanced
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Platonivka, Bondarne, and Pryvillia," the report says.
What preceded
- Earlier it was reported that the enemy had advanced in Riznykivka, Holubivka and near Hryshyne in the Donetsk region.
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